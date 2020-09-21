Reliant Announces Availability of Its Most Advanced Edge Computing Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY September 15, 2020 - Reliant, a leader in Edge Computing for the Retail and Hospitality industries, announced a major release for the Reliant Platform updating its cloud based manager system to create a better user experience empowering the IT organization to better orchestrate application delivery, software and operating system updates centrally.

The updated Reliant Platform Manager (RPM) version 4.0 is immediately available to all our global retail and hospitality clients. The key features of this release provide our users with a brand new search functionality and query language with the ability to save searches and leverage them as filters. Filters can be named, edited, updated and delivered for overall search management enhancing the existing user experience. In addition, the User Interface has been updated to provide a more contextual experience. This enhances RPM’s ability to manage estates of edge nodes and underlying hosted applications to numbers that can grow to the hundreds of thousands.

“Reliant Edge Platform and RPM are designed to operate at webscale, supporting both small operators and the largest of the global retail and hospitality brands with tens of thousands of store locations. RPM 4.0 further enhances Reliant’s leadership in the space.” states Richard Newman, CTO of Reliant. “We are seeing larger and larger organizations recognize the importance of edge computing as being a key driver for the accelerated digital transformation and adoption of a Cloud + Edge architecture.”

“This is a major release for our clients and platform with the new UI and powerful search that provides our users more controls, efficiencies to scale operations, and a great toolkit to manage all the new innovation required in today’s retail and hospitality environments”, states Raul Altreche, Reliant’s Head of Product.

Reliant, with its proven Edge Platform, has provided the industry with a hardened, pre-configured toolkit and platform to deploy innovation and new technology to their clients’ stores and restaurants at speed. Reliant works with global brands and operators that scale from twenty-five locations to thousands of locations.