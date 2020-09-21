Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DDS Celebrates Direct Support Professionals Week

Washington, DC— Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a proclamation designating September 13 - 19, 2020 as Direct Support Professional Week in Washington, DC. The annual event celebrates front line professionals who provide essential supports to people with intellectual disabilities. This year due to the pandemic, various organizations will host virtual events to highlight and strengthen the skills and talents these dedicated workers bring to their chosen field.

