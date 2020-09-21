Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wolf season to close in WMU 313

Mon Sep 21 11:54:20 MDT 2020

The hunting and trapping of all wolves in Montana Wolf Management Unit 313, which include portions of Park County, will close Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at one half-hour after sunset.

The order halting the hunt came after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota in WMU 313 has been met.

To check Montana’s wolf harvest, go to Hunting and choose Drawing and Quota Status, http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/status/, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

