Local Communities to Receive $5 Million for Parks and Recreation Projects, Gov. Cooper Announces

Governor Roy Cooper today announced the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund has awarded nearly $5 million in grants to fund 16 local parks and recreation projects across the state. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority approved the grants at its meeting held Friday via conference call.

“Local parks and greenways have been a safe place for North Carolinians to relax, exercise, and improve their quality of life during the stress of the pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These grants will add and expand parks, trails, and recreational facilities to communities across our state, creating opportunities to enjoy North Carolina’s natural beauty.”

Local communities applied for the grants to fund land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. The N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority considered 66 grant applications requesting $20.5 million. Each year, the Authority is required to allocate 30% of its total funding to local government projects. The maximum grant awarded for a single project under the program was $500,000. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.

Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said, “From our most rural areas to our largest towns and cities, Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants inject new life into our communities and continue to benefit these areas for generations.”

The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the state Division of Parks and Recreation.

Grant recipients and amounts are as follows: