New Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake Opening early October

Antioch IL to welcome it's newest lakefront restaurant

ANTIOCH, IL, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime friends and Chicago-area restauranteurs announce the grand opening of their new dockside restaurant, Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake

Located on W. Grass Lake Road at Lupa’s Marina in Antioch, Sunset Grill is a dream-come-true for Frank Ehrhardt, Bill Linardos and his wife Tammy. “Bill and I have been great friends since we worked together in the restaurant business 35 years ago and have always talked about opening a place together. I’ve visited this location so many times over the years and always thought it would be a great spot. Now it’s really happening!” said Ehrhardt.

Sunset Grill is a tropical-themed restaurant and bar on the shores of Bluff Lake. It promises to offer a fun and casual environment, great pub-style food, outstanding service and refreshing cocktails. Sunset Grill will also feature live entertainment, an outdoor tiki bar, easy dock access and spectacular sunset views every evening.

Mr. Linardos said “Sunset Grill will offer something missing in the Chain-of-Lakes area. We want to offer a real vacation vibe by the lake for boaters, locals and tourists. Superior food, drinks and service and lots of fun, too!”

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake is expected to celebrate its grand opening in October.

The Linardos’ family are currently the owners and operators of Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs & More and The Grove Pub & Grill, both in Spring Grove. Together, the couple have over 60 years of experience in professional restaurant operations, both corporate and entrepreneurial. Bill has also served as Chairman of the Board of the Illinois Restaurant Association and as President of the Richmond-Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce.

Ehrhardt’s background includes over 25 years in marketing as well many years of success in Florida real estate. Frank’s legacy also includes the Ehrhardt’s Resort on Grass Lake which his grandparents owned in the 1940s.

Sunset Grill is now hiring staff for all positions including cooks, servers, hosts and bartenders. Please e-mail your resume to SunsetGrillSophia@gmail.com or contact General Manager Sophia Linardos at (833) 477-7747

