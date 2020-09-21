Travel Advisory: Temporary Overnight Closures of Exit 9 on I-95 South to Route 4 South Continue this Week

All traffic heading for Route 4 south will follow detour using Exit 8

Starting tonight, Monday, September 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will continue temporary closures of Exit 9 on I-95 South to Route 4 South in East Greenwich for work on the Division Street Bridge project. The overnight closures will be repeated for the next three nights, with the last scheduled on Thursday, September 24.

The closures are necessary to allow workers to make modifications to a temporary bridge under construction over Route 4, which will be used to carry traffic while RIDOT replaces the Division Street Bridge. In an abundance of caution, RIDOT is closing Route 4 South under the bridge while the work is underway.

During the closures, motorists on I-95 South wishing to take Route 4 South should follow a detour using Exit 8 to Route 2/South County Trail and Division Street to access the Route 4 South on-ramp just after the East Greenwich Square shopping center. Police details will be present to keep traffic moving through the traffic signals along the detour route.

RIDOT expects travel delays and recommends motorists seek alternate routes.

These closures do not affect Route 4 North or any other portion of Route 4 South.