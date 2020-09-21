Re-release* Suspects Wanted for Homicide Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects wanted in two separate homicide offenses that occurred in the District of Columbia.

800 block of 19th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:02 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Shanika Williams, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect, in this case, has been identified as 29-year-old Steven Martin Robinson, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder while Armed. He should be considered armed and dangerous and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

600 Block of 46th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 5:47 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male was located at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a juvenile male walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Brittingham, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 17 year-old Dreaun Young, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him as an adult, with Second Degree Murder while Armed. He can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.