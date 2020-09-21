The Mosquito Population Boomed Throughout the 2020 Summer Season
Bill Rowe of Integrity Pest Control in Sand Springs, OK
Integrity Pest Management is Quality Pro Certified
Above-average warm temperatures and rainfall led to mosquitoes having a headstart on breeding seasonSAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) warn that higher-than-normal mosquito activity will persist through fall.
Much of the country experienced a mild winter and wet spring. These conditions provided the perfect environment for an early population spike in mosquitoes. With more people than ever spending time outdoors to escape quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has also been a plentiful food source to encourage massive breeding amongst mosquitoes.
Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced that La Niña is likely for this fall and winter. What that means for Oklahoma is that the state can expect warmer and drier conditions for fall and winter. Mosquitoes thrive in warm environments such as this.
Until temperatures consistently drop below 50 degrees, mosquito activity will remain high. Taking NOAA’s prediction into account, it is likely that the mosquito population will persist until the onset of winter. This gives mosquitoes extra time to breed and lay eggs in preparation for next year.
A mosquito bite can be dangerous as they are a known vector pest. This means that mosquitoes can transmit pathogens to people through their bites.
Mosquitoes cause human illness and death each year. They are known to transmit the West Nile virus, Zika virus, Dengue fever, malaria, and chikungunya, to name a few. As of September 9, 2020, the CDC reports that there have been 81 cases of West Nile virus here in the United States.
To protect you and your family from the threat of these pests, you need mosquito control. Professional pest exterminators can keep the pest population near your home in check. The sooner you begin addressing a mosquito problem around your home, the better.
The cold weather of winter does not kill mosquitoes. Instead, they lay eggs and then go into hibernation. As soon as the weather begins to warm once more, these same mosquitos will emerge, as well as their offspring. For Oklahoma, you can be looking at mosquitoes appearing as early as February.
Since this year has seen a surge in the mosquito population, next year can be expected to be as bad or worse. With unseasonably warm temperatures predicted for fall and winter, pests will have a broader window to breed and lay eggs.
This is why addressing the problem early is a good idea. Getting rid of the current mosquitoes and removing their breeding ground will lead to fewer mosquitoes the following year. Without taking these necessary steps, you might be faced with double the number of mosquitos around your home the next year.
Consult a professional to determine the best mosquito control strategy for you. A pest control expert will be able to spray around the home to eliminate any laid eggs and deter existing adult mosquitos from entering the area. This is the best way to keep you and your family safe from contracting any harmful diseases.
About Integrity Pest Management
Integrity Pest Management is Tulsa, Oklahoma’s leading pest control company. They’ve been in business since 2001 and service Tulsa and all surrounding areas within a 50-mile radius. They meet all state and federal regulations and have earned a QualityPro certification, something only 3% of all pest control companies in the United States have achieved. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or call 1-918-245-7378.
Learn more about who wrote this press release.
Bill Rowe
Integrity Pest Management
+1 918-245-7378
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn