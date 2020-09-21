Vitanovas To Open Franchise Clinics in Brussels, Belgium and Cancun, Mexico

A logo for Mobile IV Infusion Company Vitanovas, a division of Global Stem Cells Group with offices in Belgium, Cancun, and Miami. Side by side, the locations of Vitanovas' new expansions. Belgium and Mexico side by side, two beautiful cities that will be the basis for a Vitanovas presence in Europe and Latin America.

Global Stem Cells Group subsidary Vitanovas is a mobile IV infusion company, and it will be breaking ground in two new locations in Mexico & Belgium.

MAMI, FL, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) subsidiary Vitanovas is a mobile IV infusion company with a direct-to-consumer model, and it has officially announced that it will be breaking ground in two new locations, which will be developed into franchised clinics in Brussels, Belgium and Cancun, Mexico.

Vitanovas’ franchising model allows for rapid growth and constant upscaling in terms of the businesses’ service range, a crucial part of growing as a business. As such, Vitanovas has become one of the most rapidly growing companies under the divisions of Global Stem Cells Group, and for good reason. The IV Therapy market is a burgeoning one that offers great opportunity for advancement, and with footholds in both the Old World and the New, Vitanovas is sure to make the most of it.

“We’re in a great position to begin spreading Vitanovas treatments in Belgium and Mexico-- the demand for preventative health services is greater than ever, and by offering these with a customizable and direct-to-home model, we are confident in our ability to provide services throughout the duration of the pandemic, and after,” Said Benito Novas, Vitanovas founder and CEO. “With these two franchises, we will be able to bring IV Therapy to Mexico and Belgium, and to their respective people. It’s an opportunity that needs to be shared,

Vitanovas is a company that has grown because it brings nothing but benefits to both physicians and patients. For patients, they find a much more comfortable experience with the Vitanovas business model of travelling to their home, and because of that our treatments can also be extremely customizable. What’s more, the Vitanovas treatment plans have been designed to keep patients out of hospitals, emergency rooms, and doctor’s offices.

And physicians are also happy with the growth of the business, as it has larger profit margins, is able to overcome social distancing limitations, and allows them to conduct consultations from the comfort of their own home.

About Vitanovas

VitaNovas is a mobile IV infusion company that provides in-home treatments with the final goal of revitalizing the body, replenishing your capabilities, and helping you regenerate functions that may have been lost over the years. We use our years of experience in the field to boost your health and energy levels, and to give you back the motivation and drive you may have lost– Giving our patients a new lease on life is what we strive for every day.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

