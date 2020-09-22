Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Myriad Genetics and Sandstone Diagnostics Form Point-of-Care Blood Collection Partnership

Collaboration will enable doctor’s office capillary blood draws, sample prep, and lab transport for advanced blood tests without phlebotomy

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), have entered into a Collaborative Development Agreement to construct a system enhancing the ease, safety, and effectiveness of point-of-care blood collection.

Sandstone will develop an integrated device enabling point-of-care, high-quality serum collection from patients in the doctor’s office, with onboard sample preparation using its Torq™ zero delay centrifuge technology for stable transportation to a centralized laboratory. Myriad will validate the resulting product's efficacy with its Vectra® advanced blood test that objectively measures inflammation caused by rheumatoid arthritis.

Sandstone has independently developed a new version of its portable, battery-operated centrifuge: the Torq ZDrive MR enabling decentralized centrifugation of small volume capillary blood samples.

Sandstone Diagnostics is a diagnostic and device biotech company located in Pleasanton, CA. Myriad Genetics, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine dedicated to transforming and improving lives by discovering and delivering tests across major diseases.

