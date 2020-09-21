In the Aftermath of Sally, Beware of Price Gouging, Disaster Scams and Fraud

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hurricane Sally brought destruction to property and the lives of thousands of Floridians. Sadly, these events often bring with them a wave of fraud and other types of crime. Anyone who steals from Floridians in this time of crisis will be caught and prosecuted. My office and local law enforcement will work tirelessly to protect Floridians, but citizens can help by taking steps to protect themselves.”

After a natural disaster, consumers should be wary of tree service scams, building and home repair scams, disaster relief scams and water testing and treatment scams.

Additionally, if you suspect criminal activity such as looting, robbery or any violent crime,