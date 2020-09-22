TrustMAPP Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor
TrustMAPP, a leading security performance management company, announced today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in the 2021 Security Annual.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustMAPP, a leading security performance management company, announced today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in the 2021 Security Annual. TrustMAPP is part of an industry ecosystem supporting cyber security research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and agrees to support and promote the free report, available today for free download at https://trustmapp.com/tag-2021-landing-page/
“We’re very excited to be a part of the work TAG Cyber is doing,” said Chad Boeckmann, Founder and CEO of TrustMAPP. “They’ve been great partners in showcasing our platform, and validating the Security Performance Management category, and our team is proud to support their efforts.”
The 2021 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that has been publishing each September since 2016. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.
“I’m so thankful to Chad and his team for supporting us this year,” said Amoroso. “Their security performance management platform brings great value to the industry.”
About TrustMAPP
TrustMAPP delivers continuous Security Performance Management, giving CISOs a real-time view of their cybersecurity maturity. TrustMAPP tells you where you are, where you’re going, and what it will take to get there. From a single source of data, an organization’s security posture is visible based on stakeholder perspective: CISO, C-Suite, and Board. TrustMAPP gives organizations the ability to manage security as a business, quantifying and prioritizing remediation actions and costs. Learn more at https://www.trustmapp.com
About TAG Cyber
TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.
