Organic Spices Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Market Researcher conducted a comprehensive analysis of the global organic spices market. The research report provides detailed insights into market dynamics, market segmentation, market driving and restraining factors, and regional outlook.

According to the research report, organic spices have witnessed prolonged demand during the last few years and the global organic spices market is expected to reach 9,134 kilotons by the end of 2022, developing at a CAGR of about 6.37% from the year 2016 to 2022.

Spices are used as a colouring agent, flavouring agent, or as a preservative in varied types of food products. Increased health consciousness among people and rising awareness regarding the health advantages associated with the consumption of organic spices are the two major factors driving the global organic spices market.

Growth in versatile demand across numerous food and beverage industry segments, especially for convenience foods and beverages is expected to drive the growth of global organic spices market.

This report focuses on the global key players, covered

Organic Spices

Frontier Natural Products

Rapid Organic

SOAP

Simply Organic

Earthen Delight

Yogi Botanicals Pvt Ltd

Live Organics Pvt Ltd

The Spice Hunter, Inc

Starwest botanicals Inc

Market segmentation

The growth of global organic spice market can be forecasted on the basis of the following segments-

Based on the product type, the global organic spice market can be segmented into-

Turmeric

Ginger

Clove

Cinnamon

Pepper

Nutmeg

Mustard seeds, and others

According to the research, garlic spice segment was estimated to hold more than 50% share in the overall organic spices market followed by chilli and ginger in the year 2016. Strong ancient usage, excellent taste, and medical benefits associated with these spices have supported their increased adoption across the world. Based on the form of spices, organic spices market can be segmented into granular, powdered, raw and extract.

Based on organic spice function, flavour segment formed a crucial function base for organic spices. The flavour functional segment held absolute share which was expected to be more than 75% in 2016. Colouring function segment holds a substantial market share. Spices are primarily used for flavouring garnishing purposes.

Based on the distribution channel, the organic spices market is divided into direct and indirect. The distribution through direct channel accounts to a substantial share in the global market. Increase in demand for organic spices from the leading food manufacturers as well as the food service industries has resulted in an increased amount of organic spices being distributed through direct channels.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global organic spices market is segmented into Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Asia-Pacific region led the overall organic market in the year 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America is another important organic spice market that is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

India, China, and Vietnam are major organic spice manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region. Presence of numerous agro-climatic zones and seasons support the production of several organic spices in this region.

Mexico and Guatemala are the main organic spices market in the North-American region. The robust potential of spices production and consumption drives the organic spices market growth in this region.

Important fact

According to the research, the global organic spices market is expected to reach US$3.186 billion by the end of the year 2022. Organic spices are primarily used for flavour application and this application segment is projected to prosper at a CAGR of about 6.51% during the forecasted period. In 2016, chillies among the various organic spices accounted for the greatest market share and led the overall organic spices market.

