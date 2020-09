St. Johnsbury/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A404880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/20/20 @ 1238 hours

STREET: Portland Street (US Rt 2)

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spaulding Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear/Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear/Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gloria Young

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Frontal

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tara Gummere

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end

INJURIES: Possible

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/20/20 at approximately 1238 hours, State Police

responded to a report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route

2 and Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury, VT. Gloria Young , 62, of St. Johnsbury

was traveling east on US Rt 2 when she struck the rear of a vehicle driven by

Tara Gummere, 30, of Barre who was stopped in the roadway waiting to make a left-

hand turn onto Spaulding road. A passenger in Gummere's vehicle was transported

to NVRH for minor injuries sustained in the crash. All occupants were wearing

their seatbelts.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint; Following too Closely, T23 VSA 1039

COURT ACTION: No