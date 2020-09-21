Biotheranostics CancerTYPE ID aids in patient selection for immunotherapy

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotheranostics announces the publication of a new study evaluating CancerTYPE ID® and its role in identifying subsets of patients with Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP) that may be eligible for site directed immunotherapy. The study, which was conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson, and published in the journal The Oncologist showed that nearly 40% of the 24,000 real world patients classified by CancerTYPE ID had predicted tumor types associated with an FDA-approved immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment.

Findings from the study support the continued importance of CancerTYPE ID and tumor classification in developing treatment strategies for patients with diagnostic ambiguity, particularly as immunotherapy options emerge for various cancers. CancerTYPE ID continues to be the market leading molecular, gene expression-based test focused on the classification of metastatic cancer and is intended to aid in the diagnosis of the tumor type and subtype of cancers with diagnostic uncertainty, in conjunction with standard clinical and pathological assessment.

According to MD Anderson study investigators, Dr.’s Kanwal Pratap Singh Raghav and Gauri Varadhachary, “Immunotherapy has dramatically altered care in a subset of patients with known primary cancers. Although early signs of activity have been seen in CUP, the need of the hour is to evaluate immunotherapy with emphasis on biomarkers to define immunosensitive subsets. Our study with CancerTYPE ID shows that a notable subset of CUP may benefit from immunotherapy. This approach has the potential of improving outcomes for our patients with CUP.”

Note: CancerTYPEID is not a companion diagnostic cleared or approved by the FDA; and does not determine whether or not a specific drug will be beneficial to a specific patient

About Biotheranostics

Biotheranostics, Inc. operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited diagnostic laboratory in San Diego, California. Biotheranostics, Inc., is a leading healthcare provider in the oncology field assisting physicians in the treatment of cancer patients. Its suite of commercially available proprietary molecular diagnostic tests provides important information to physicians to tailor treatment to individual patients. The company's Breast Cancer Index(TM) and CancerTYPE ID tests address a variety of unmet medical needs in the management of cancer patients, and extensive clinical studies have confirmed the accuracy, clinical validity, clinical utility, and cost-effectiveness of the tests. Learn more at www.biotheranostics.com.

About CancerTYPE ID

CancerTYPE ID is the market-leading molecular, gene expression-based test focused on the classification of metastatic cancer and is intended to aid in the diagnosis of the tumor type and subtype of cancers with diagnostic uncertainty, in conjunction with standard clinical and pathological assessment. Commercially launched in 2010, CancerTYPE ID is a standardized, objective molecular test based on the differential expression of 92 genes that classifies tumors by matching the gene expression pattern of a tumor specimen to a database of known tumor types and histological subtypes. CancerTYPE ID is able to classify 50 cancer types and subtypes, representing more than 95 percent of all solid tumors based on incidence. For more information, visit cancertypeid.com.

