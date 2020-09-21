THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the 41 bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Tuesday, September 22nd.
Suspensions (41 bills)
- S. 209 – PROGRESS for Indian Tribes Act (Sen. Hoeven – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3160 – Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act (Rep. O’Halleran – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3349 – Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Doggett – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3465 – Fallen Journalist Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Napolitano – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4957 – Native Child Protection Action, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources)
- S. 294 – Native American Business Incubators Program Act (Sen. Udall – Natural Resources)
- S. 832 – To nullify the Supplemental Treaty Between the United States of America and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of Indians of Middle Oregon, concluded on November 15, 1865 (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 139 – Springfield Race Riot Study Act, as amended (Rep. Davis (IL) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 895 – Tribal School Federal Insurance Parity Act (Rep. Johnson (SD) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1702 – Free Veterans from Fees Act, as amended (Rep. Stuebe – Natural Resources)
- S. 490 – B-47 Ridge Designation Act (Sen. Daines – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5053 – Justice for Juveniles Act (Rep. Scanlon – Judiciary)
- H.R. 1418 – Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5546 – Effective Assistance in the Digital Era (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- S. 227 – Savanna's Act (Sen. Murkowski – Judiciary)
- S. 982 – Not Invisible Act of 2019 (Sen. Cortez Masto – Judiciary)
- S. 1321 – Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act (Sen. Blumenthal – Judiciary)
- S. 1380 – Due Process Protections Act (Sen. Sullivan – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5602 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary)
- H.R. 6100 – STOP FGM Act of 2020 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5309 – CROWN Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Richmond – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5322 – Ensuring Diversity in Community Banking Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6934 – To amend the CARES Act to require the uniform treatment of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations under certain programs carried out in response to the COVID–19 emergency, and for other purposes (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
- H.R. 7592 – STIFLE Act of 2020 (Rep. McAdams – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6735 – COVID-19 Fraud Prevention Act, as amended (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
- H.R. 5698 – Promoting Secure 5G Act of 2020 (Rep. Timmons – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6294 – Improving Emergency Disease Response via Housing Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Tipton – Financial Services)
- S. 2661 – National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 (Sen. Gardner – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5918 – To direct the Federal Communications Commission to issue reports after activation of the Disaster Information Reporting System and to make improvements to network outage reporting (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5567 – MEDIA Diversity Act of 2020 (Rep. Long – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 451 – Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4866 – National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act of 2020 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7574 – Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2271 – Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act (Rep. Moore – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4995 – Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3935 – Protecting Patients Transportation to Care Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1646 – HERO Act (Rep. Bera – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4564 – Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Katko – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4585 – Campaign to Prevent Suicide Act, as amended (Rep. Beyer – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5619 – Suicide Prevention Act (Rep. Stewart – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5663 – Safeguarding Therapeutics Act, as amended (Rep. Guthrie – Energy and Commerce)