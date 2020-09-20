Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,627 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Burglary Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Knapp and Trooper Fraga                       

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/20/20 / 0458 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street, Randolph

VIOLATION:

                Burglary

                Unlawful Mischief

                Petit Larceny

                Making or Having Burglar's Tools

                Criminal DLS - (Lumbra)

 

ACCUSED: James Lumbra                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Randolph Village Laundromat

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 20th, 2020 at approximately 0458 hours, Vermont State Police in

Royalton received a call about a burglary that had occurred at the Randolph

Village Laundromat. Troopers responded to the Laundromat and were able to view

video footage of the burglary. Responding Troopers recognized the persons and

vehicle involved. At approximately 0740 hours, Troopers located the vehicle

traveling on Forest Street in Randolph and subsequently conducted a traffic

stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James Lumbra and the

passenger was identified as Trisaia Junior. Lumbra and Junior were arrested and

transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. They were released with a

citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on October 21st, 2020 at 0800

hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact to Vermont State Police

in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/2020 / 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Burglary Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.