Royalton Barracks / Burglary Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Knapp and Trooper Fraga

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/20/20 / 0458 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street, Randolph

VIOLATION:

Burglary

Unlawful Mischief

Petit Larceny

Making or Having Burglar's Tools

Criminal DLS - (Lumbra)

ACCUSED: James Lumbra

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

VICTIM: Randolph Village Laundromat

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 20th, 2020 at approximately 0458 hours, Vermont State Police in

Royalton received a call about a burglary that had occurred at the Randolph

Village Laundromat. Troopers responded to the Laundromat and were able to view

video footage of the burglary. Responding Troopers recognized the persons and

vehicle involved. At approximately 0740 hours, Troopers located the vehicle

traveling on Forest Street in Randolph and subsequently conducted a traffic

stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James Lumbra and the

passenger was identified as Trisaia Junior. Lumbra and Junior were arrested and

transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. They were released with a

citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on October 21st, 2020 at 0800

hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact to Vermont State Police

in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/2020 / 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.