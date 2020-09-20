Royalton Barracks / Burglary Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203037
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Knapp and Trooper Fraga
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/20/20 / 0458 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street, Randolph
VIOLATION:
Burglary
Unlawful Mischief
Petit Larceny
Making or Having Burglar's Tools
Criminal DLS - (Lumbra)
ACCUSED: James Lumbra
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
ACCUSED: Trisaia Junior
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
VICTIM: Randolph Village Laundromat
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 20th, 2020 at approximately 0458 hours, Vermont State Police in
Royalton received a call about a burglary that had occurred at the Randolph
Village Laundromat. Troopers responded to the Laundromat and were able to view
video footage of the burglary. Responding Troopers recognized the persons and
vehicle involved. At approximately 0740 hours, Troopers located the vehicle
traveling on Forest Street in Randolph and subsequently conducted a traffic
stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James Lumbra and the
passenger was identified as Trisaia Junior. Lumbra and Junior were arrested and
transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. They were released with a
citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on October 21st, 2020 at 0800
hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact to Vermont State Police
in Royalton at 802-234-9933.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/2020 / 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.