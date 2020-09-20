Photos: Landmarks Lit Blue in Recognition of Justice Ginsburg

On Saturday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be lit blue in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Exposition Center, the New York State Education Department Building, Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg's favorite color.

PHOTOS are available here.