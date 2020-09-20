Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Photos: Landmarks Lit Blue in Recognition of Justice Ginsburg

Blue is the Color of Justice and Reportedly Justice Ginsburg's Favorite Color

One World Trade Center, Pershing Square Viaduct, Kosciuszko Bridge, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge, Whiteface Lake Placid Olympic Center, SUNY Central Administration Building, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith Building, Niagara Falls and State Fair Main Gate and Exposition Center Illuminated

Governor Cuomo: "As we mourn the loss of one of America's most prominent and inspiring jurists, New York State will take a moment to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her precedent-shattering contributions to gender equity, civil rights and jurisprudence. In honor of Justice Ginsburg, I am directing landmarks throughout our state to be lit blue, the color of justice. New Yorkers from all walks of life should reflect on the life of Justice Ginsburg and remember all that she did for our nation as we view these beautifully lit monuments tonight."

On Saturday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be lit blue in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Exposition Center, the New York State Education Department Building, Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg's favorite color.

 

