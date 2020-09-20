Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,592 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2020 at 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 78/ Route 105, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Jordan Pike                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/19/2020 at approximately 2338 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Route 78 by Route 105 in the town of Sheldon for multiple moving violations.

 

The operator was identified as Jordan Pike(23) of Swanton, VT. Pike showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Pike was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Pike was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of DUI #2.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.