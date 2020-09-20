St. Albans Barracks/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A204143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2020 at 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 78/ Route 105, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Jordan Pike

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/19/2020 at approximately 2338 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Route 78 by Route 105 in the town of Sheldon for multiple moving violations.

The operator was identified as Jordan Pike(23) of Swanton, VT. Pike showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Pike was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Pike was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of DUI #2.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

