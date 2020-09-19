News Digest :: September 19, 2020

State News

State jobless rate falls to 10.3% in August

https://observer-reporter.com/business/state-jobless-rate-falls-to-10-3-in-august/article_94c95cfc-f9b2-11ea-9a47-4323ef7ed565.html

Pa. regulators reject calls for extended review of utility-shutoff ban

https://www.post-gazette.com/business/powersource/2020/09/18/PUC-rejects-calls-for-extended-review-of-utility-shutoff-ban/stories/202009180126

A flawed pardon system

https://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/editorials/2020/09/18/A-flawed-pardon-system/stories/202009170047

Transparency battle

https://www.dailyamerican.com/news/opinion/editorials/transparency-battle/article_8b614346-f9df-11ea-b961-4f51bd24d02a.html

Remember charter school reform? It’s more important than ever

https://www.delcotimes.com/opinion/edtorial-remember-charter-school-reform-its-more-important-than-ever/article_f1865a72-f8c0-5ee5-9b00-6fd60bc44e75.html

Stop violence against journalists

https://www.thetimes-tribune.com/opinion/editorial/stop-violence-against-journalists/article_569b1c40-2186-5a96-9765-18830ba6cf1d.html

Property tax amendment needs refining

https://www.altoonamirror.com/opinion/editorials/2020/09/property-tax-amendment-needs-refining/

Pandemic

Gov. Wolf’s shutdown orders were constitutional and saved lives | Opinion

https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/shutdown-orders-wolf-pennsylvania-unconstitutional-20200918.html

Gov. Wolf’s on-site alcohol sales order extended an hour to 11 p.m.

https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/gov-wolfs-on-site-alcohol-sales-order-extended-an-hour-to-11-p-m/

Despite ruling, state doesn’t budge on crowd sizes

https://www.meadvilletribune.com/coronavirus/despite-ruling-state-doesnt-budge-on-crowd-sizes/article_dde174a5-7ab0-5280-ae38-6d374bf811ba.html

State association says capacity increase not enough to help struggling restaurants

https://www.heraldstandard.com/news/covid-19/state-association-says-capacity-increase-not-enough-to-help-struggling-restaurants/article_4d2aa404-f9d1-11ea-90a2-b734cebfd678.html

COVID-19 cases at Penn State nearly double in seven days; more than 600 have recovered

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/education/2020/09/18/Penn-State-COVID-19-engineering-Big-Ten-football-appropriaton-Barron-tuition-trustees/stories/202009180120

Students at Penn State forced to sign COVID-19 liability waiver to participate in fall semester

https://observer-reporter.com/news/spotlight/students-at-penn-state-forced-to-sign-covid-19-liability-waiver-to-participate-in-fall/article_3f923cc4-dcb4-11ea-9ba8-87fba37a7061.html

Gannon University reports surge in COVID-19 cases

https://www.goerie.com/news/20200918/gannon-university-reports-surge-in-covid-19-cases

Health experts say Philly-area schools could consider reopening this month based on coronavirus transmission rates

https://www.inquirer.com/news/pennsylvania-schools-reopening-coronavirus-health-experts-20200918.html

The need for compromise

https://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/2020/09/19/The-need-for-compromise-Governor-Wolf-Lebanon-editorial/stories/202008250062

Defense lawyers say Philly courthouse could become a coronavirus hot spot and is not ready for jury trials

https://www.inquirer.com/news/coronavirus-courthouse-hvac-ventilation-james-funt-marc-flood-stout-justice-center-juries-20200918.html

As pandemic rolls on, library funding is endangered

https://www.pottsmerc.com/news/as-pandemic-rolls-on-library-funding-is-endangered/article_19fa4c26-f9f7-11ea-b0d6-a3ee3fa0df91.html

Elections

Voting victories for Democrats in Pa. might have closed the door on more election reform

https://www.inquirer.com/politics/pennsylvania/spl/pa-election-november-mail-ballots-supreme-court-tom-wolf-20200918.html

Wall Street Journal: Supreme Chaos in Pennsylvania Voting

https://www.wsj.com/articles/supreme-chaos-in-pennsylvania-voting-11600469196

COLUMN: County election offices adjusting plans as voting season heats up

https://www.meadvilletribune.com/opinion/column-county-election-offices-adjusting-plans-as-voting-season-heats-up/article_5881c954-f9c2-11ea-be9f-b3ebedeccb85.html

Philly is opening 17 early voting locations across the city. Here’s where.

https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/philadelphia-early-voting-locations-2020-election-20200918.html

Court’s decisions didn’t end Pennsylvania voting law fight

https://www.timesleader.com/wire/state-wire/802657/courts-decisions-didnt-end-pennsylvania-voting-law-fight

Elections officials will count Pennsylvania mail ballots around the clock until they’re done

https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/counting-pennsylvania-mail-ballots-philadelphia-suburbs-20200918.html#loaded

Trump

Racism in Pa.: Trump supporters yell racial slurs at historically black Cheyney University

https://www.timesonline.com/story/news/2020/09/18/trump-supporters-protest-historically-black-cheyney-university-pa/3487021001/

Trump to hold Harrisburg airport rally on Sept. 26

https://www.timesonline.com/story/news/2020/09/18/trump-coming-dauphin-county-just-days-after-visiting-pittsburgh/5830182002/

President’s son Eric Trump to campaign Monday in Erie

https://www.goerie.com/news/20200918/presidentrsquos-son-eric-trump-to-campaign-monday-in-erie

Evangelicals at base of Trump hopes for Pennsylvania repeat

https://www.gettysburgtimes.com/news/national/image_8058b46c-5098-5cd3-9e4b-f1df6d4324a9.html

Doyle McManus: Trump’s ‘law and order’ pitch falls flat

https://www.timesleader.com/opinion/op-ed/802602/doyle-mcmanus-trumps-law-and-order-pitch-falls-flat

Bill to prevent shutdown held up by farm funding

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/nation/2020/09/19/Bill-to-prevent-shutdown-held-up-by-farm-funding/stories/202009190060

While wildfires rage, President Trump denies climate change | Opinion

https://www.pennlive.com/opinion/2020/09/while-wildfires-rage-president-trump-denies-climate-change-opinion.html

Cartoon: Closing Time

https://www.centredaily.com/opinion/editorial-cartoons/article245823465.html

RBG

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

https://www.thetimes-tribune.com/hundreds-gather-at-supreme-court-to-mourn-ginsburgs-death/article_8991dfb1-115c-5f1b-ac4c-1b254666e0a3.html

KDKA: Pennsylvania Leaders Respond To Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/09/18/ruth-bader-ginsburg-death-pennsylvania-leaders/

McConnell vows quick vote on Trump pick to fill Ginsburg seat

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/politics-nation/2020/09/19/McConnell-vows-quick-vote-on-Trump-pick-to-fill-Ginsburg-seat/stories/202009190057

Casey: Senate should wait until after election before vote to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2020/09/casey-senate-should-wait-until-after-election-before-vote-to-replace-supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg.html

Ginsberg death sparks vacancy debate

https://www.sharonherald.com/news/ginsberg-death-sparks-vacancy-debate/article_bbba0e2e-fa2a-11ea-800b-7f0ae9030723.html

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, setting up nomination fight

https://www.timesonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/09/18/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-dies-setting-up-possible-nomination-fight/5462916002/

Census

AP Exclusive: Census layoffs ordered despite judge’s ruling

https://www.meadvilletribune.com/ap-exclusive-census-layoffs-ordered-despite-judges-ruling/article_84c3f60e-4352-5b05-9f3c-23c9eae00651.html

Editorial | Feds should reinstate original census deadline … But it’s on us to improve those lagging response rates

https://www.tribdem.com/news/editorials/editorial-feds-should-reinstate-original-census-deadline-but-it-s-on-us-to-improve-those/article_6e6c3f2c-f9e7-11ea-93df-7768fcdd07a7.html

