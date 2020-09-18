Department Of Health: Walmart And Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 Testing Sites To Close After Sept. 25 Tests, Alternate Sites Available

Harrisburg, PA - Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today notified Pennsylvanians that the remaining nine Walmart drive-thru and parking lot COVID-19 testing sites across the state will be closing upon the completion of testing on September 25 due to a low number of people being tested. Other testing sites are available.

“When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available and adaptable,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “I’m pleased to say that we have met that challenge in 13 communities thanks to Quest Diagnostics and Walmart. On behalf of the Department of Health, I want to thank Quest Diagnostics and Walmart for their continued collaboration and hard work to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to testing. We are committed to ensuring that testing is available to everyone close to home and will have testing options available in the counties where these sites were located. All Pennsylvanians who believe they are in need of a COVID-19 test and meet testing criteria are encouraged to get tested today.”

“If symptomatic and asymptomatic Pennsylvanians in the impacted communities need testing after September 25, they can visit entities such as Rite Aid, CVS, Patient First, Walgreens and others for testing. Pennsylvanians can also be tested at hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, health clinics and other locations.”

Testing at the sites has been steadily decreasing. On average, less than 10 Pennsylvanians per day were visiting these sites. In an effort to use testing resources in communities that are most in need, the remaining nine sites will be closing after September 25:

1. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 355 Walmart Drive, Uniontown, PA 2. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2601 Macarthur Rd Relocation, Whitehall, PA 3. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2010 Village Center Dr, Tarentum, PA 4. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 134 Daniel Kendall, West Brownsville, PA 5. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 20245 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 6. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Newberry Parkway, Etters, PA 7. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 100 Chippewa Town Center, Beaver Falls, PA 8. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 63 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA 9. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1665 N Atherton St, State College, PA

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

1. Fever 2. Cough 3. Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing 4. Diarrhea 5. Chills 6. Repeating shaking with chills 7. Muscle pain 8. Headache 9. Sore throat 10. New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nate Wardle - 717-787-1783

