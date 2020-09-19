Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,719 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Chief Justice Susan Christensen

I am truly saddened by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. On this day, one cannot help but reflect on her many accomplishments and marvel at her dedication to individual rights and the rule of law. As a woman in a legal community dominated by men, she was a true pioneer and a strong, clear voice for the rights of women and other underrepresented groups. The country is indebted to Justice Ginsburg for her work to champion civil rights and her service as a justice of the United States Supreme Court. I will miss her deeply and wish comfort to her family. May she rest in peace.

You just read:

Statement from Chief Justice Susan Christensen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.