Statement from Chief Justice Susan Christensen

I am truly saddened by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. On this day, one cannot help but reflect on her many accomplishments and marvel at her dedication to individual rights and the rule of law. As a woman in a legal community dominated by men, she was a true pioneer and a strong, clear voice for the rights of women and other underrepresented groups. The country is indebted to Justice Ginsburg for her work to champion civil rights and her service as a justice of the United States Supreme Court. I will miss her deeply and wish comfort to her family. May she rest in peace.