Your Baby Club Offering Deals to Expectant and New Mothers

An industry leader in providing the best selection of mother and baby promotions, offers and competitions, is calling out to all expectant and new mothers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Your Baby Club announced today that it is now offering samples and discounts to expectant and new mothers.

“We started Your Baby Club to be able to create value for mums and their families,” said Alec Dobbie, CEO and Co-founder of Your Baby Club, a company that has been recognized as the fastest-growing mums network in the UK, as well as the fastest-growing network of new and expectant mums in the U.S.

Your Baby Club, operated by FanFinders, works with the biggest and best brands in the mother and baby world to bring incredible offers, competitions, content, discounts, vouchers and more.

Dobbie explained that by joining Your Baby Club, expectant and new mothers gain access to everything they need for their little one in one place.

“We hope to continue connecting new mums with products from leading brands over the coming years,” Dobbie said.

The small, dedicated team at Your Baby Club, Dobbie stressed, is trying to create a place for mums to come and find the best new freebies, samples, competitions, vouchers, real parenting stories, expert tips and advice, quality content, parenting magazines, catalogues, apps and new websites for mums, and much more besides - all in one place.

As for how it works: Simply sign-up with your name and email address, look through the great offers and click on the ones you like. Some offers will need details such as an address and phone number, however, once Your Baby Club has these details, you will never have to input them again.

“Some of these freebies will be available elsewhere, and some will be exclusive to us,” Dobbie pointed out, before adding, “Even the offers that are available elsewhere are easy to claim directly on our site. You can choose exactly which offers you like the look of rather than signing up for everything. Your email inbox is busy enough as it is.”

For more information, please visit club.yourbabyclub.co.uk/Home/About and www.yourbabyclub.co.uk/home/ourbloggers.

