Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,020 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210  

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. No votes are expected in the House.  Members are advised that any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Tuesday, September 22nd.   Suspensions (42 bills)
  1. S. 209 – PROGRESS for Indian Tribes Act (Sen. Hoeven – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 3160 – Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act (Rep. O’Halleran – Natural Resources) 
  3. H.R. 3349 – Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Doggett – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 3465 – Fallen Journalist Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Napolitano – Natural Resources)
  5. H.R. 4957 – Native Child Protection Action, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources)
  6. S. 294 – Native American Business Incubators Program Act (Sen. Udall – Natural Resources)
  7. S. 832 – To nullify the Supplemental Treaty Between the United States of America and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of Indians of Middle Oregon, concluded on November 15, 1865 (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 139 – Springfield Race Riot Study Act, as amended (Rep. Davis (IL) – Natural Resources) 
  9. H.R. 895 – Tribal School Federal Insurance Parity Act (Rep. Johnson (SD) – Natural Resources)
  10. H.R. 1702 – Free Veterans from Fees Act, as amended (Rep. Stuebe – Natural Resources)      
  11. S. 490 – B-47 Ridge Designation Act (Sen. Daines – Natural Resources)
  12. H.R. 5602 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary)
  13. H.R. 5309 – CROWN Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Richmond – Judiciary)
  14. H.R. 6100 – STOP FGM Act of 2020 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary)
  15. S. 227 – Savanna's Act (Sen. Murkowski – Judiciary) 
  16. S. 982 – Not Invisible Act of 2019 (Sen. Cortez Masto – Judiciary)
  17. H.R. 5546 – Effective Assistance in the Digital Era (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  18. H.R. 1418 – Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2019 (Rep. DeFazio – Judiciary)
  19. S. 1321 – Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act (Sen. Blumenthal – Judiciary)
  20. S. 1380 – Due Process Protections Act (Sen. Sullivan – Judiciary)
  21. H.R. 5053 – Justice for Juveniles Act (Rep. Scanlon – Judiciary)
  22. H.R. 5322 – Ensuring Diversity in Community Banking Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Financial Services)
  23. H.R. 6934 – To amend the CARES Act to require the uniform treatment of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations under certain programs carried out in response to the COVID–19 emergency, and for other purposes (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
  24. H.R. 7592 – STIFLE Act of 2020 (Rep. McAdams – Financial Services)
  25. H.R. 6735 – COVID-19 Fraud Prevention Act, as amended (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
  26. H.R. 5698 – Promoting Secure 5G Act of 2020 (Rep. Timmons – Financial Services)
  27. H.R. 6294 – Improving Emergency Disease Response via Housing Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Tipton – Financial Services)
  28. H.R. 4866 National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act of 2020 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
  29. S. 2661 National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 (Sen. Gardner – Energy and Commerce)
  30. H.R. 7574 Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Energy and Commerce)
  31. H.R. 2271 Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act (Rep. Moore – Energy and Commerce)
  32. H.R. 6096 READI Act of 2020 (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
  33. H.R. 5918 To direct the Federal Communications Commission to issue reports after activation of the Disaster Information Reporting System and to make improvements to network outage reporting (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  34. H.R. 4995 Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)
  35. H.R. 451 Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020 (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)
  36. H.R. 3935 Protecting Patients Transportation to Care Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
  37. H.R. 1646 HERO Act (Rep. Bera – Energy and Commerce)
  38. H.R. 4564 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Katko – Energy and Commerce)
  39. H.R. 4585 Campaign to Prevent Suicide Act, as amended (Rep. Beyer – Energy and Commerce)
  40. H.R. 5619 Suicide Prevention Act (Rep. Stewart – Energy and Commerce)
  41. H.R. 5567 MEDIA Diversity Act of 2020 (Rep. Long – Energy and Commerce)
  42. H.R. 5663 Safeguarding Therapeutics Act (Rep. Guthrie – Energy and Commerce)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 11:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business with last votes expected at 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (15 bills)

  1. H.R. 991 – Extension of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (Rep. Sewell – Ways and Means)
  2. H.R. 2166 Global Health Security Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 4864 Global Child Thrive Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 5664 Leveraging Information on Foreign Traffickers Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  5. S. 785 – Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
  6. H.R. 4908  Native American PACT Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. H.R. 3010 Honoring All Veterans Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs)
  8. H.R. 5245 SHIELD for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
  9. H.R. 6589 Department of Veterans Affairs Chief Financial Officer Authority and Collaboration Act of 2020 (Rep. Lee (NV) – Veterans’ Affairs)
  10. H.R. 7105 DELIVER Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
  11. H.R. 8247 Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
  12. H.R. 3798 Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
  13. H.R. 3228 VA Mission Telehealth Clarification Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
  14. H.R. 6092 Veteran's Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act (Rep. Dunn – Veterans’ Affairs)
  15. H.R. 7795 Veterans Benefits Fairness and Transparency Act of 2020 (Rep. Barr – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 4447 – Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 6210 – Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 6270 – Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act of 2020 (Rep. Wexton – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to FY21 Appropriations

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

You just read:

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.