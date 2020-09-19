THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. No votes are expected in the House. Members are advised that any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Tuesday, September 22nd. Suspensions (42 bills)
- S. 209 – PROGRESS for Indian Tribes Act (Sen. Hoeven – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3160 – Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act (Rep. O’Halleran – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3349 – Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Doggett – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3465 – Fallen Journalist Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Napolitano – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4957 – Native Child Protection Action, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources)
- S. 294 – Native American Business Incubators Program Act (Sen. Udall – Natural Resources)
- S. 832 – To nullify the Supplemental Treaty Between the United States of America and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of Indians of Middle Oregon, concluded on November 15, 1865 (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 139 – Springfield Race Riot Study Act, as amended (Rep. Davis (IL) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 895 – Tribal School Federal Insurance Parity Act (Rep. Johnson (SD) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1702 – Free Veterans from Fees Act, as amended (Rep. Stuebe – Natural Resources)
- S. 490 – B-47 Ridge Designation Act (Sen. Daines – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5602 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5309 – CROWN Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Richmond – Judiciary)
- H.R. 6100 – STOP FGM Act of 2020 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary)
- S. 227 – Savanna's Act (Sen. Murkowski – Judiciary)
- S. 982 – Not Invisible Act of 2019 (Sen. Cortez Masto – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5546 – Effective Assistance in the Digital Era (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- H.R. 1418 – Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2019 (Rep. DeFazio – Judiciary)
- S. 1321 – Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act (Sen. Blumenthal – Judiciary)
- S. 1380 – Due Process Protections Act (Sen. Sullivan – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5053 – Justice for Juveniles Act (Rep. Scanlon – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5322 – Ensuring Diversity in Community Banking Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6934 – To amend the CARES Act to require the uniform treatment of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations under certain programs carried out in response to the COVID–19 emergency, and for other purposes (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
- H.R. 7592 – STIFLE Act of 2020 (Rep. McAdams – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6735 – COVID-19 Fraud Prevention Act, as amended (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
- H.R. 5698 – Promoting Secure 5G Act of 2020 (Rep. Timmons – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6294 – Improving Emergency Disease Response via Housing Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Tipton – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4866 – National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Act of 2020 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 2661 – National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 (Sen. Gardner – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7574 – Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2271 – Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act (Rep. Moore – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6096 – READI Act of 2020 (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5918 – To direct the Federal Communications Commission to issue reports after activation of the Disaster Information Reporting System and to make improvements to network outage reporting (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4995 – Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 451 – Don't Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020 (Rep. Engel – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3935 – Protecting Patients Transportation to Care Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1646 – HERO Act (Rep. Bera – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4564 – Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Katko – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4585 – Campaign to Prevent Suicide Act, as amended (Rep. Beyer – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5619 – Suicide Prevention Act (Rep. Stewart – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5567 – MEDIA Diversity Act of 2020 (Rep. Long – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5663 – Safeguarding Therapeutics Act (Rep. Guthrie – Energy and Commerce)
Suspensions (15 bills)
- H.R. 991 – Extension of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (Rep. Sewell – Ways and Means)
- H.R. 2166 – Global Health Security Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4864 – Global Child Thrive Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 5664 – Leveraging Information on Foreign Traffickers Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- S. 785 – Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4908 – Native American PACT Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3010 – Honoring All Veterans Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5245 – SHIELD for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 6589 – Department of Veterans Affairs Chief Financial Officer Authority and Collaboration Act of 2020 (Rep. Lee (NV) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7105 – DELIVER Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8247 – Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020 (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3798 – Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3228 – VA Mission Telehealth Clarification Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 6092 – Veteran's Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act (Rep. Dunn – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7795 – Veterans Benefits Fairness and Transparency Act of 2020 (Rep. Barr – Veterans’ Affairs)
Possible Consideration of H.R. 6210 – Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of H.R. 6270 – Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act of 2020 (Rep. Wexton – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to FY21 Appropriations
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible