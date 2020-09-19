THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. No votes are expected in the House. Members are advised that any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Tuesday, September 22nd.

Suspensions (15 bills)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 6210 – Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. 6270 – Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act of 2020 (Rep. Wexton – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to FY21 Appropriations

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible