Chief Justice O’Connor Issues Statement on Justice Ginsburg

Image of Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor of the Supreme Court of Ohio released the following statement tonight on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg used her considerable talents to fight for equal protection under the law for all, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual identity, disability, or national origin.

America has lost a jurist with a conscience, true consistent convictions, civility, a sense of humor and a love of the law.

America has lost a lodestar.

I, along with so many who admired and respected RBG, am truly devastated by her passing.  May she rest in peace.

 

