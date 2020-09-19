CDFW Reopens Nine Areas

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has reopened nine properties that were previously closed due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions.

The reopened properties are Butte Valley Wildlife Area in Siskiyou County, Heenan Lake Wildlife Area in Alpine County, and By Day Creek Ecological Reserve and Pickel Meadow, West Walker River, Green Creek, East Walker River, Cartago, and Burcham & Wheeler Flats wildlife areas all in Mono County.

All other fire-related closures remain in effect through Monday, Sept. 21.

Fire danger is extreme in California currently. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. The following links show up-to-date closures:

CDFW Photo: The Heenan Lake Wildlife Area in Alpine County is among nine CDFW properties that have reopened to public use.