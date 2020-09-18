State Offering $10 Million in Innovation Grants for PPE Supply Chain for Hawaii’s Small Business

Posted on Sep 18, 2020 in News

Hawaii Technology Development Corporation For Immediate Release: September 18, 2020

HONOLULU—Three companies were among the first group of businesses to receive funding to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) under a program administered by the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) and the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT). Over $1 million in grants were awarded to Hawaii small businesses to help establish a local supply chain of cleaning supplies and PPE in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Awards can range between $10,000 to $500,000, with larger awards possible if determined necessary by HTDC. The program was appropriated $10 million of federal CARES Act funds by the Hawaii State legislature.

The PPE Supply Chain program provides grants to Hawaii small businesses with 50 employees or fewer. The main goal of this program is to increase the local capacity for producing cleaning supplies and PPE to help keep Hawaii safe. The program also has equally important secondary objectives of providing economic support for Hawaii’s struggling small businesses and supporting businesses that provide job opportunities for displaced workers. Additionally, HTDC’s priority is to advance innovative solutions related to the PPE supply chain. The participant must be producing or plan to produce PPE/Cleaning Supplies commonly procured by the State through the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (Hi-EMA)

“We’re trying to keep people safe and accelerate the economic recovery. If we can start producing our own supplies to meet the local demand, the jobs stay in Hawaii and the money circulates in the local economy,” said Mike McCartney, director of DBEDT.

COVID-19 has Hawaii facing serious economic challenges, leading many local businesses to find creative ways to navigate the new economy. The PPE Supply Chain program is providing important financial relief for small businesses impacted by ongoing shutdowns and increasing the local capacity for producing much needed supplies which will be crucial to the state’s recovery. The program aims to ramp up local manufacturing capacity to ensure COVID-19 safety supplies are available for the community while keeping the money circulating in the local economy.

Online applications are being accepted now through HTDC’s website at www.htdc.org. Completed applications are due no later than October 26, 2020. Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible. Submitted applications are being reviewed as they are received with awardees announced on a weekly basis. Applicants can view a previously recorded online info session and access frequently asked questions on the HTDC website.

Contact PPE@htdc.org for additional assistance.

Companies awarded by the PPE Supply Chain program

$500,000 – Kamanu Composites, LLC, face shields $236,797 – Lanikai Brewing Company LLC, hand sanitizer $500,000 – Min Plastics & Supply, Inc., face shields

# # #

About Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC ) HTDC is a state agency, attached to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). HTDC’s mission is to facilitate the development and growth of Hawaii’s high technology industry. HTDC is providing capital, building infrastructure and developing talent to foster innovation and diversify Hawaii’s economy. HTDC’s 80/80 Initiative is to create 80,000 new tech and innovation jobs that will provide high paying jobs for Hawaii residents. For more information, visit www.htdc.org. #PPE4HI

About the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT ) DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

Media Contacts: Janet M. Scheffer Communications Director Mana Means (808) 521-1160

Charlene Chan Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Phone: (808) 824-0134 dbedt.hawaii.gov