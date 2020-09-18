Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,991 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Korea : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insolvency and Creditor Rights

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

September 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Korean insolvency and creditor rights framework is complex and has undergone several reforms in recent years. Consistent efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the insolvency system have been made since the Asian crisis by the multiple government agencies that oversee the functioning of the insolvency framework in Korea. This note summarizes the key findings of the analysis of select aspects of the Korean insolvency and creditor rights system against the international standard.2 While the framework for personal insolvency is also discussed (See Annex), its analysis is not prescriptive, as there are no international best practices in this area.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/276

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

September 18, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513556987/1934-7685

Stock No:

1KOREA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

22

You just read:

Republic of Korea : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insolvency and Creditor Rights

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.