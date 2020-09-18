Republic of Korea : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insolvency and Creditor Rights
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
September 18, 2020
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
The Korean insolvency and creditor rights framework is complex and has undergone several reforms in recent years. Consistent efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the insolvency system have been made since the Asian crisis by the multiple government agencies that oversee the functioning of the insolvency framework in Korea. This note summarizes the key findings of the analysis of select aspects of the Korean insolvency and creditor rights system against the international standard.2 While the framework for personal insolvency is also discussed (See Annex), its analysis is not prescriptive, as there are no international best practices in this area.
Country Report No. 2020/276
regular
English
9781513556987/1934-7685
1KOREA2020003
Paper
22