BrillMedia.co Releases Your Lead Generation Guide
Never Worry About Your Lead Pipeline Again with Your Lead Generation Guide, Free From BrillMedia.co
We’ve grown to become an Inc. 5000 company two years in a row, and this information is key to that success.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrillMedia.co announces the release of Your Lead Generation Guide. The step-by-step guide helps businesses set up, create, and market the perfect lead magnet to attract new prospects. Recipients of the guide get access to proven advertising funnels, creative best practices for lead generation, and sales processes to nurture close new customers.
— Robert Brill
This essential 2020 guide is for business owners, entrepreneurs, and marketers who need to keep their pipeline filled with interested prospective customers. Your Lead Generation Guide includes Full 8,000+ words written PDF, 40+ pages of Key Information Slides, Creative Best Practices, Lead Magnet Design Template, and audio and video webinars.
“We put together this guide because it’s more important than ever for business-to-business, and business-to-consumer companies to activate key marketing strategies to grow their businesses. We’ve grown to become an Inc. 5000 company two years in a row, and this information is key to that success” says Robert Brill, CEO of BrillMedia.co.
In 2020, BrillMedia.co ranked 370 on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list of the fastest growing private companies in America. The digital advertising agency has experienced a three-year revenue growth of 1,236%.
Attract Your Best Customers
See the thought-starters, headlines, and processes that will ensure you give your customers exactly what they need. You'll receive step-by-step instructions, starting with a strategy, that will guide your marketing lead generation methods.
Capture New Leads
Get three tactics that work right now to capture new leads, and attract customers that are interested in hearing more from your business. Prime your prospects to buy.
Activate A Full Paid Media Strategy
You'll gain access to multiple Facebook and Instagram ad funnels, a creative guide designed to capture leads, and a marketing technology set-up framework to leverage your new prospects into sales.
Los Angeles native Robert Brill created BrillMedia.co in 2013. You can hear stories of business growth with Robert’s weekly podcast, the LA Business Podcast, and learn all about digital advertising on the BrillMedia.co YouTube channel.
CONTACT: For more information about BrillMedia.co, please email hello@brillmedia.co.
Robert Brill
BrillMedia.co
+1 818-720-1632
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Your Lead Generation Guide - Free Download