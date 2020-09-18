Death Investigation in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in Madison, Wis. that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2020.

A Monona police officer was attempting to stop a reckless driver when a vehicle pursuit ensued, beginning in the Monona city limits. The vehicle crashed on Moorland Road at South Towne Boulevard in Madison. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, exited the vehicle and was given commands by law enforcement to cooperate. The driver returned to the vehicle and the officer on scene heard a single gunshot come from the vehicle. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the driver died on scene. No law enforcement officer on scene fired their firearm during the incident.

DCI is conducting the death investigation at the request of the Monona Police Department, although the death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions.

DCI is assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is reviewing evidence to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.