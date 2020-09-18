Public Notification – Child and Adult Care Food Program Waiver Request

CACFP – State Agency Monitoring – This waiver would allow RIDE to postpone Child and Adult Care Food Program reviews currently scheduled for the period from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 by one (1) year.

The goal of these waivers is to lessen the impact that COVID-19 has on our community. If granted these waivers will allow program operators and the Rhode Island Department of Education to focus efforts on increasing food access during this global pandemic while minimizing administrative burden.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4253 or (401) 222-8936.