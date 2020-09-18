The Rhode Island Department of Education plans on submitting a waiver request to that will allow flexibility in conducting program reviews, as required by federal regulations, while program operators continue to navigate the challenging new environment created by COVID-19.
CACFP – State Agency Monitoring – This waiver would allow RIDE to postpone Child and Adult Care Food Program reviews currently scheduled for the period from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 by one (1) year.
The goal of these waivers is to lessen the impact that COVID-19 has on our community. If granted these waivers will allow program operators and the Rhode Island Department of Education to focus efforts on increasing food access during this global pandemic while minimizing administrative burden.
For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4253 or (401) 222-8936.
You just read:
Public Notification – Child and Adult Care Food Program Waiver Request
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.