Sean Mireskandari, Grand Iranian Attorney, Weighs In On Iranian Government’s Plot To Assassinate U.S. Ambassador

Sean Mireskandari

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian government is weighing a plot to assassinate the U.S ambassador to South Africa, a report said Sunday. Authorities have been aware of a general threat against Ambassador Lana Marks since the spring, but intelligence reports about the plot have become more specific in recent weeks, Politico reported, citing two unnamed government officials. According to the report, the intelligence community isn’t sure why Iran would target Marks, who does not appear to have any known links to the country.

Prominent Iranian attorney and U.S. citizen who studied law in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, Sean Mireskandari, is not surprised that the terrorist government of the Islamic Republic of Iran wants to assassinate American citizens in retaliation for the killing of the King of Terrorists, Qassem Soleimani.

Sean, who is one of the most highly acclaimed lawyers in England, continues his thoughts by stating, “The Islamic Republic made their intentions known straight after the killing of Soleimani when they announced, through the Supreme Leader, that there will be retaliation against US citizens.” Sean recognizes that as of January 22 of this year, the security forces of the USA were informed that the Supreme Leader himself had ordered the killing of soft targets and personally came up with the idea of killing U.S. ambassadors.

He continues by stating, "It was known at that time the attempts on the lives of U.S. ambassadors would not be limited to one ambassador but to kill several, reasons being that it would make headlines around the world, it would make the Islamic republic look strong and invincible in front of the poor Iranian nation and be a warning to other countries especially the Arab states."

Sean believes that it was no coincidence that the attacks were planned to place at this time as it would have a negative effect on the US elections for President Trump. If the attacks took place, President Trump would have to retaliate which would have an adverse effect on his campaign for re-election.

Part of the President's campaign has been based on his ability over the last four years in not entering wars but preventing them which has brought our troops home. Such an attack would have placed the President in a damned if you do and damned if you don’t position. Sean concludes by praising the U.S. security forces and stating, “Bravo for preventing such attacks on innocent and brave Americans.”

