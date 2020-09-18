South Coast Closed for Mussel Harvesting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce a closure on the south coast beaches for recreational mussel harvesting. Recent mussel samples indicate the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison is above the closure limit.

Mussel harvesting is now closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the California border.

Mussel harvesting remains open from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon.

Razor clam harvesting remains closed on the Clatsop Beaches, between the Columbia River and Tillamook Head, for the ODFW annual razor clam conservation closure. This conservation closure is in effect from July 15 to September 30 of each year to protect young clams. This closure is not because of biotoxins. The earliest razor clamming will re-open on the Clatsop Beaches is October 1st. The conservation closure does not include beaches south of Tillamook Head.

Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting is open along the entire Oregon Coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. The consumption of whole recreational scallops is not recommended. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.

Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

ODA contact: Judy Dowell (503) 871-2118