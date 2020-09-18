Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,978 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Electronic Court Recorder/Transcriptionist

Salary $44,940.00 Annually

Location Cavalier, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 1 - Administration

Job Number 2020-U1-CAV-34-ECRT2

Closing 10/1/2020 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

This position is responsible for making a verbatim record of court proceedings using audio recording equipment, typing transcripts, as required, and providing administrative support to a district judge.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2862869/electronic-court-recorder-transcriptionist-cavalier?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

You just read:

Job Announcement - Electronic Court Recorder/Transcriptionist

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.