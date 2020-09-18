Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat) Offense: 2700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced arrests have been made in connection with an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:17 am, two suspects were involved in a traffic dispute with the victim, who was an on duty District Department of Transportation employee, at the listed location. During the dispute, one of the suspects struck a DDOT vehicle and the victim with a baseball bat. The second suspect assaulted the victim. Both suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, 25 year-old Alfonzo McBryde, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat), Simple Assault and Destruction of Property. Additionally, 25 year-old Tierah Wideman, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for Simple Assault.