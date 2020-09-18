Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,970 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat) Offense: 2700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced arrests have been made in connection with an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:17 am, two suspects were involved in a traffic dispute with the victim, who was an on duty District Department of Transportation employee, at the listed location. During the dispute, one of the suspects struck a DDOT vehicle and the victim with a baseball bat. The second suspect assaulted the victim. Both suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, 25 year-old Alfonzo McBryde, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat), Simple Assault and Destruction of Property. Additionally, 25 year-old Tierah Wideman, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for Simple Assault.

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Baseball Bat) Offense: 2700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.