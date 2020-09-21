Data-Tech Makes Switching to Remote Work a Breeze
Data-Tech provides the products and services you need to make a smooth and painless transition to a remote working environment.
Data-Tech focuses on delivering information technology solutions specific to our clients' needs. This philosophy has allowed Data-Tech to become a unique service provider in a popular industry.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more businesses transition from the office to remote work, they lack the resources to work together efficiently and productively. At Data-Tech, we tailor our solutions to address and solve businesses' individual needs by providing services that will improve businesses' efficiency regardless of the circumstances. We understand that every company is different; therefore, we offer several versatile services and products with their best interests in mind.
— Sam Matin- Controller
Companies can notice benefits from switching to our Versa Communicator. The Versa Communicator is a VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) system that enables businesses to work virtually anytime, anywhere, while saving 80% on their phone bill. 3CX powers the Versa Communicator, and users can enjoy several features, including web meeting and conferencing, webinars, chat, wallboard, text transcription for voicemails, and more. Several phones, including touchscreen and conference phones, are available depending on their needs and size.
Another useful cost-efficient tool that helps businesses smoothly transition to working remotely is the integration of Microsoft 365. As a Tier 1 Cloud Service Provider, we work directly with Microsoft, which allows us to provide our clients with better control and lower prices. The Microsoft 365 Full-Suite package includes multiple applications, such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook, that allow businesses to work together seamlessly and securely. With Microsoft 365, individuals can bring their office with them wherever they may roam and enjoy a company without limitations.
To learn more about services that will increase productivity and efficiency, visit datatechitp.com.
