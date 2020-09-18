September 18, 2020 - DCA and City of Atlantic City Announce Swearing In of 19 Special Law Enforcement Officers Class II and Police Lieutenant Promotion

For Immediate Release:Friday, September 18, 2020

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and City of Atlantic City today announced the swearing in of 19 Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEO) Class II and the promotion of one police sergeant in the Atlantic City Police Department to the rank of lieutenant.

“Governor Murphy and I are committed to the Atlantic City Police Department during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These SLEO Class II officers will go a long way toward helping the police department’s efforts to protect public safety while Atlantic City continues to recover from the pandemic and economic crisis,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “We are confident these Class II officers and the newest police lieutenant will be a positive force in the community and serve residents and visitors with dignity and respect while promoting a safe environment.”

New Jersey law permits SLEO Class II officers, while on duty, to exercise the full powers and duties of a permanent, regularly appointed full-time police officer.

“We are working hard to support the Atlantic City Police Department and put it in a position where it can successfully protect and serve all people in our great city,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “We look forward to these officers contributing to our community and building trust with the people who live, work, and visit here.”

“Our Class II officers have become invaluable members of the Atlantic City Police Department and assist us in our mission to provide exemplary service and protect the residents and visitors in Atlantic City,” said ACPD Chief Henry White Jr. “Class II officers are routinely assigned to our Tourism District Unit that provides foot patrols on Atlantic and Pacific avenues and our famous boardwalk. They are more than officers, but act as ambassadors for the City and police department through their daily interactions with the community.”

The swearing in ceremony was held today at the Public Safety Building in Atlantic City.

At the ceremony, Sergeant Michael J. Arroyo was promoted to Lieutenant. Also, the following men and women were sworn in as SLEO II officers:

Alexander Amato

Taylor Brooks

Nickolas Cardani

Julian Cuellar

Kedar Dockery

Derrick Horn

Matthew Hendricks

Atiqul Islam

Kenlyn Johnson

Keith Jordan

Jerae Langford

Moustafa Maarouf

Anthony Nastasi

Thomas Nealis

Franklin Plasencia

Jennifer Sanchez

Louis Scarlata

Bryan Victoria- Garcia

Tyke White

For more information about the City of Atlantic City, visit www.cityofatlanticcity.org.

For more information about DCA, visit https://nj.gov/dca/ or follow the Department on social media: