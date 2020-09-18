TDEC Offers Teachers Toolkits for Earth Science Week

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), in partnership with the American Geosciences Institute, will distribute a limited number of Earth Science Week toolkits to science teachers across the state as part of Earth Science Week Oct. 11-17.

“We are pleased we can offer teachers across our state helpful materials to use for Earth Science Week,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We want students to be fascinated by this important field of study, and we are glad TDEC can play a role in this effort.”

The 2020 Earth Science Week theme is “Earth Materials in Our Lives,” which will focus on ways Earth materials impact humans – and the ways human activity impacts these materials – in the 21st Century. The theme will promote public understanding of geoscience and stewardship of the planet, especially in terms of these raw materials. The Earth system includes various rock, fluid, gaseous and mineral materials – many of which are nonrenewable resources in limited supply – that individuals and societies use to live and thrive.

Special items in the toolkit include NASA materials on water science and a poster on agriculture, a Geologic Map Day poster dealing with Earth materials, a hydrology flyer from the Nutrients for Life Foundation, National Science Foundation worksheets on rocks and water, and various learning activities.

Each year Earth Science Week reaches more than 50 million people across the country and around the world. Individuals and groups will celebrate Earth Science Week by participating in events in all 50 states and several other countries.

Educators interested in receiving an Earth Science Week toolkit may contact Ron Zurawski at Ronald.Zurawski@tn.gov or (615) 532-1502. The toolkits are free of charge while supplies last. For more information about Earth Science Week, please visit www.earthsciweek.org.