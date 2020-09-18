LaRose Announces Yet Another Record For New Business Creation

COLUMBUS – After June and July 2020 new business filings broke all previous records with the most new business filings in one month, Ohio entrepreneurs continued the trend in August. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose today announced 18,659 new businesses filed in August – a few hundred more than the short-lived record from the previous month. Comparatively, the number of new businesses created in August is a massive 72.5% increase over August 2019.

“It is no surprise that Ohioans continue to start their own businesses at a record pace this year,” said LaRose. “When faced with this historically challenging time, we as a state go the extra mile to create value in the free-market economy for our families and communities, so remember to do your part to support small business and help your fellow Ohioans succeed.”

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by clicking here to visit OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

