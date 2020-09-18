Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Policy Safeguards For Countries Seeking Access To Fund Financial Support That Would Lead To High Levels Of Combined GRA-PRGT Exposure

International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department ; International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Legal Dept.

September 18, 2020

This paper proposes safeguards broadly aligned with the GRA exceptional access policy that will apply in cases where combined GRA and PRGT credit exposure exceeds the GRA thresholds. The new safeguards would help to mitigate financial risks to the PRGT and the GRA, respectively, that arise from a member having high levels of combined credit from these two sources of funding. The proposed policy builds on the current policies on safeguards to Fund resources (both the Fund’s resources in the GRA and under the PRGT as Trustee, respectively).

Policy Paper No. 20/039

occasional

English

9781513557274/2663-3493

PPEA2020039

Paper

29

