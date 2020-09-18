Policy Safeguards For Countries Seeking Access To Fund Financial Support That Would Lead To High Levels Of Combined GRA-PRGT Exposure

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Strategy, Policy, & Review Department ; International Monetary Fund. Finance Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Legal Dept.

Publication Date:

September 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This paper proposes safeguards broadly aligned with the GRA exceptional access policy that will apply in cases where combined GRA and PRGT credit exposure exceeds the GRA thresholds. The new safeguards would help to mitigate financial risks to the PRGT and the GRA, respectively, that arise from a member having high levels of combined credit from these two sources of funding. The proposed policy builds on the current policies on safeguards to Fund resources (both the Fund’s resources in the GRA and under the PRGT as Trustee, respectively).