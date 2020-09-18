MLC Completes August Transfer to State

Big winners in September; New games arrive!

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August transfer of $8,158,854.05 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

In Other News…

Following CDC guidelines for COVID-19, the MLC has welcomed several big winners to headquarters during September:

$100,000: Harrison County player won on a Powerball ® (with Powerplay) ticket purchased at Murphy Oil on Sangani Blvd., D’Iberville.

(with Powerplay) ticket purchased at Murphy Oil on Sangani Blvd., D’Iberville. $100,000: Jones County player won on a Break the Bank scratch-off game purchased at Alliance Energy on 16 th Ave., Laurel.

Ave., Laurel. $100,000: Simpson County player won on a Powerball (with Powerplay) ticket purchased at Huff N Stuff on Hwy. 18, Brandon.

$25,000: Copiah County player won on a $25,000 PayDay scratch-off game purchased at Brando’s Discount Tobacco & Beverage on Hwy. 51, Crystal Springs.

$18,000: Harrison County player won on an Electric 8s scratch-off game purchased at Railroad Food Mart on W. Railroad St., Long Beach.

The introduction of 2nd Chance instant scratch-off games and Cash 3, the MLC’s first daily draw game, has proven to be exciting new attractions for players. With 2nd Chance games, players have the option to enter non-winning tickets for an opportunity to win a top prize at a later date.

“In the first month of 2nd Chance games, we have had more than 258,000 entries submitted by 14,225 registrants” said Tom Shaheen, President of the MLC. “Cash 3, offered only in Mississippi, went on sale September 1, 2020, and has been growing in popularity each day. Cash 3 provides players exciting daily draws with multiple varieties to play and win.”

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

