Murphy Administration to Promote “Jersey Strong on Climate” (20/P039)

(20/P039) TRENTON – As part of the international promotion of Climate Week 2020, the Administration of Governor Phil Murphy will promote “Jersey Strong on Climate,” a weeklong virtual public education campaign led by the Department of Environmental Protection intended to help inform the public about the current and future climate threats New Jersey faces and the Administration’s actions to reduce and respond to climate change.

Each day from Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 25, DEP will share content that examines one of five core areas: sea-level rise and resilience, changing landscapes, temperature change, clean air, and flooding and water quality. Social media content will be presented on the DEP Twitter and Facebook pages, with scientific and educational material available at: www.nj.gov/dep/climatechange/.

“New Jersey is strong and resilient. We adapt. We come together in times of crisis, and we don’t back down from a challenge,” DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said. “Although Climate Week events around the world have gone virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all learned from this crisis that we must follow the science and act with urgency to respond to the next one before us. New Jersey has not and will not stop leading in how we confront the climate crisis.”

“During Climate Week 2020, we look forward not just to sharing the science that shows clearly the challenges New Jersey faces, but to promoting the Murphy Administration’s initiatives to reduce the emissions that fuel climate change while also ensuring that we build a stronger more resilient New Jersey, ready to manage the climate threats that are here and will unfortunately worsen,” DEP Deputy Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said. “Educating ourselves and one another about the realities of climate change is a team effort and we welcome our partners to share this vital information with their audiences and the public.”

Jersey Strong on Climate will use social media as the primary platform during Climate Week, focusing on a different impact of climate change to New Jersey each day next week:

To review the 2020 New Jersey Scientific Report On Climate Change and discover more about the DEP’s response to current and future climate threats, visit www.nj.gov/dep/climatechange/.

