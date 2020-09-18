Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,925 in the last 365 days.

Waterworks, Wastewater Works Operator License Revocations

07.23.2020 MEDIA CONTACT: Mary Broz Vaughan

RICHMOND – The Board for Waterworks and Waste Waterworks Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals (WWWOOSSP Board) revoked three licenses at its meeting Thursday, July 23, 2020. Following is a summary of the Board’s actions.

Copies of file orders are available online under “License Lookup.” Fines are deposited directly into the state Literary Fund, which is used solely for public education purposes such as school construction, renovation, and teacher retirement funding.

  • RANDOLPH PAUL PETERS BLUE RIDGE, VA File Number 2020-00169 | Waterworks Operator License No. 195500667
  • RANDOLPH PAUL PETERS BLUE RIDGE, VA File Number 2019-02159 | Wastewater Works Operator License No. 1965008201
  • ALICE MARIE DAVIS NEW MARKET, VA File Number 2019-02165 | Wastewater Works Operator License No. 1965008566

### 

You just read:

Waterworks, Wastewater Works Operator License Revocations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.