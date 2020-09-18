Waterworks, Wastewater Works Operator License Revocations

07.23.2020 MEDIA CONTACT: Mary Broz Vaughan

RICHMOND – The Board for Waterworks and Waste Waterworks Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals (WWWOOSSP Board) revoked three licenses at its meeting Thursday, July 23, 2020. Following is a summary of the Board’s actions.

Copies of file orders are available online under “License Lookup.” Fines are deposited directly into the state Literary Fund, which is used solely for public education purposes such as school construction, renovation, and teacher retirement funding.

BLUE RIDGE, VA File Number 2020-00169 | Waterworks Operator License No. 195500667 RANDOLPH PAUL PETERS BLUE RIDGE, VA File Number 2019-02159 | Wastewater Works Operator License No. 1965008201

BLUE RIDGE, VA File Number 2019-02159 | Wastewater Works Operator License No. 1965008201 ALICE MARIE DAVIS NEW MARKET, VA File Number 2019-02165 | Wastewater Works Operator License No. 1965008566

###