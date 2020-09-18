DHSS issues new medical marijuana license

For Immediate Release: September 18, 2020

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – During the compliance review process for all new medical marijuana facility licenses, DHSS has determined that certain infused product manufacturing facilities submitted duplicative applications for licensure and therefore received multiple licenses for a single proposed facility. Applicants were not prohibited from submitting duplicative applications. However, one facility can only utilize one license. Therefore, DHSS has merged a redundant license and issued a new license to the entity next in line on the conditionally denied applicant list. Merging redundant licenses will not impact a facility’s ability to implement what it proposed in its application, and issuing this new license will ensure the minimum number of licenses required by Article XIV are actually in use.

“Through our licensee verification process, we are working to ensure that every license we issue is being fully utilized in order to best serve Missouri patients,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

A duplicate license was merged as follows:

License MAN000055 for Growing Jobs Missouri, LLC, at 2727 Hamilton Ave, St. Louis, MO, was merged into License MAN000040

The new licensee is:

Mo Manufactured Products, LLC, 7023 E 12th TER, Kansas City, MO 64126

To monitor the continued progress of minimum standards reviews and commencement inspections, visit the Facility Licensing and Compliance data and reports webpage.