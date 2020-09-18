12-carat diamond ring realizes $143,750 in Andrew Jones Auctions' first-ever Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces sale

The auction’s expected top lot was this dazzling 12.01-carat emerald cut diamond (K VVS1) and platinum ring. It sailed past its $80,000-$120,000 estimate to finish at $143,750.

Tiffany & Co. 5.41-carat oval brilliant cut natural fancy yellow diamond ring, from the collection of Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells, California ($50,000).

This Clinton Ultra 18kt gold minute repeating perpetual calendar pocket watch, with additional complications, circa 1900, changed hands for $10,625.

Interesting Patek Philippe gilt brass solar-powered square pendulette, circa 1965 ($4,000).