SAN FRANCISCO AQUARIUM To RE-OPEN AFTER 7 MONTHS OF COVID-19 SHELTER

After 27 weeks of Shut down during the Covid 19 pandemic, Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay on the Pier 39 in San Francisco, Re-Opens to the public.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly seven months of shut-down during the Shelter-in-Place Public Health Advisory in San Francisco, the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay, will be re-opening its doors to the public on September 21, 2020 at 1 PM. Regular hours of 11 am to 6 pm will commence from Tuesday.

The Aquarium essential staff has been coming through the last 27 weeks to take care of the 24,000 live animals in their collections. It takes 24x7 three shifts to monitor the 186 species of terrestrial and marine bio-diversity. With no City or State funding, the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accredited facility, relied on its members, patrons and sponsors to survive the unprecedented prolonged shut down. " Though we have lost millions in revenues, we have gained in teamwork, collective resolve and creativity in shifting gears to expand and explore on-line learning and field research", says George Jacob, President & CEO of BayEcotarium, the umbrella non-profit that oversees six branches including the Aquarium of the Bay and the Sea Lion Center on the San Francisco Embarcadero. Jacob was able to raise emergency funds and extend the lease agreement to steer through the crises and crafting a robust re-opening plan with protocols to keep both the staff and the guests safe during their visits that will see metrics and measures for social distancing, limited capacity, time-ticketing, enhanced sanitization and one-way entrance and egress coupled with good air circulation.

New programs, live broadcasts and a new book titled the 'Corona Conundrum: Museum FUTURES' along with stunning designer face masks that honor some of the mascot animals are available on the Aquarium eco-store, as part of the fund-raising initiatives to shore up the lost revenues.