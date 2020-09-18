Temporary road closure scheduled for September 21 in Hope Village

As part of its ongoing resurfacing project for Main Street (Route 115) in the village of Hope in Scituate, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the road between Jackson Flat Road and Route 116 on Monday, September 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Motorists will need to follow a detour using Route 116, Route 12 (Scituate Avenue) and Seven Mile Road.

In addition to a new driving surface, this $2.5 million project includes replacing the sidewalk on the south side of Main Street and adding decorative street lighting in the village.

The project is expected to finish in spring 2021, but RIDOT may reach substantial completion by the end of this year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The resurfacing of Main Street in Hope was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks