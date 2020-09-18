Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,929 in the last 365 days.

USDA can assist farmers and ranchers who have lost livestock due to wildfires

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced livestock owners and contract growers who lost livestock due to wildfires are eligible for assistance under the USDA’s Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP). The LIP program can cover losses but there are several requirements owners must meet to be eligible for payments. The USDA is providing an informational flyer outlining the process. Owners are also encouraged to contact their local USDA Farm Assistance Service (FAS) offices for help in applying for assistance.

“As soon as Oregon farmers and ranchers can safely evaluate the impacts to their farming operation we encourage them to reach out to their local FAS office,” said Alexis Taylor, Director, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA). “We know many of Oregon’s wildfires continue to burn and the full impact on agriculture won’t be known for some time, yet as we slowly move into recovery mode we want to ensure our farmers and ranchers have access to every resource available”

Statewide there are nearly 30 wildfires burning and more than 900,000 acres have been burned.

2020 OR Wildfires – LIP Handout 

You just read:

USDA can assist farmers and ranchers who have lost livestock due to wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.