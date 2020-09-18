USDA can assist farmers and ranchers who have lost livestock due to wildfires

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced livestock owners and contract growers who lost livestock due to wildfires are eligible for assistance under the USDA’s Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP). The LIP program can cover losses but there are several requirements owners must meet to be eligible for payments. The USDA is providing an informational flyer outlining the process. Owners are also encouraged to contact their local USDA Farm Assistance Service (FAS) offices for help in applying for assistance.

“As soon as Oregon farmers and ranchers can safely evaluate the impacts to their farming operation we encourage them to reach out to their local FAS office,” said Alexis Taylor, Director, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA). “We know many of Oregon’s wildfires continue to burn and the full impact on agriculture won’t be known for some time, yet as we slowly move into recovery mode we want to ensure our farmers and ranchers have access to every resource available”

Statewide there are nearly 30 wildfires burning and more than 900,000 acres have been burned.

2020 OR Wildfires – LIP Handout