Bar Owner Surrenders ABC Permits After Homicide

Yesterday, after a history of violence and a recent homicide at a Greensboro bar, the owner surrendered his ABC permits to ALE. 

Over the weekend, ALE was contacted after officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to Micheladas Merendero Sports Bar for a shooting which left one patron dead. The location is known for numerous aggravated assaults and gang activity. 

During the course of ALE’s investigation, the permittee, Luis Alberto Molina, 40, voluntarily surrendered his ABC permits. 

This is the second deadly shooting at a Greensboro ABC-permitted business in the last two weeks. 

The homicide investigation is ongoing with Greensboro Police Department.  

# # #

About ALE ALE’s 109 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.   

