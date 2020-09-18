London Wins Best Pizza In Europe For Second Year Running
The 50 Top Pizza Europe 2020 list has been released with London taking the top spot for a second consecutive year.GLOBAL, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 50 Top Pizza Europe 2020 list has been released, with 50 Kalò by Ciro Salvo in London taking the top spot for a second consecutive year.
The annual list ranks the best pizzerias in Europe (excluding Italy) as well as awards individual awards was reported by Fine Dining Lovers via a virtual announcement in a change to the previous traditional awards ceremony.
"The overall quality level of the European ranking is constantly growing year after year" says Valeria Raimondi of Fine Dining Lovers. "The many different countries on the list proves that gourmet pizza is no more an Italian thing: there's in fact a new and growing pizza culture in Europe, established by a new generation of pizza makers not necessarily part of Italian families emigrated abroad" she adds.
The winning Neopolitan pizzaiolo Ciro Salvo, also awarded the S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna Pizza Chef Of The Year 2020 accepted the award by highlighting his commitment to improvement and thanking his team of 30 staff - a fitting tribute given he also won the Best Service 2020 Consortium Protection Prosecco Doc Award.
Enopizzeria Via Toledo by Francesco Calò in Vienna, Austria, made a surprise new entry in second place, and in third position was Bijou by Gennaro Nastiin Paris.
The UK led the list of countries with the largest number of pizzerias (eight), with France (six) close behind, and then Spain (five).
Belgium, Germany and Russia had a three-way tie with three each. Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Ireland and Poland each have two establishments on the list, while Austria, Holland, Norway, Portugal, the Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Hungary, Romania and Estonia each have one.
Notable among the special awards given on the night was the S.Pellegrino Award and Acqua Panna Award Innovation and Sustainability 2020 which went to the Copenhagen's best pizzeria Bæst, by chef Christian Puglisi.
